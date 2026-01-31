Catherine O'Hara didn't appear for ‘The Studio' Season 2 filming before death

Catherine O’Hara didn’t appear for ‘The Studio’ Season 2 filming before dea

Catherine O’Hara was unable to take part in early filming for Season 2 of The Studio just days before her death, according to a source close to the production.

The Apple TV+ series reportedly began shooting its second season last week, and O’Hara was expected to appear in several scenes.

However, plans changed shortly before cameras rolled. A production source told The U.S. Sun that the schedule was adjusted to prioritise scenes that did not include her character.

“She was scheduled to film, but they reworked the schedule to focus on scenes without her character,” the source said.

The adjustment was reportedly made due to what were described as “personal matters.”

According to the same source, there was no widespread awareness on set that O’Hara was facing serious health concerns at the time.

“It was not widely known she was dealing with any health or major issues,” the source said, adding that O’Hara likely did not get the opportunity to film any scenes for the new season.

Her passing has left the cast and crew reeling.

“Her death comes as a total shock to everyone on the show,” the source added.

“She was the most beloved person on the set. This is a huge loss not just for The Studio, but for the world in general. She’s a legend.”

On The Studio, O’Hara played Patty Leigh, a powerful Hollywood executive who turns to producing films after a very public professional downfall.

Her performance earned her nominations from the Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes.

She starred alongside Seth Rogen, who also co-created the series, as well as Chase Sui Wonders, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn. The show also featured guest appearances from Martin Scorsese, Bryan Cranston and Zoë Kravitz.

The beloved Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone star died Friday at her Los Angeles home following what her agency, Creative Artists Agency, described as a “brief illness.” She was 71.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at O’Hara’s home at 4:48 a.m. local time and transported her to the hospital in serious condition.

Her official cause of death has not been released.

It has been noted that O’Hara suffered from a rare condition known as situs inversus, in which the body’s internal organs are positioned on the opposite side of the body.

Her absence from the The Studio set now stands as one of the final reminders of a career that remained active and deeply respected until the very end.