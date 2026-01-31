Amber Rose blasts Ariana Grande for recent ICE statement

Amber Rose criticises Ariana Grande for ICE comments

Amber Rose is speaking out against Ariana Grande after the pop star promoted a nationwide protest targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a move Rose says shows a disconnect between wealthy celebrities and everyday Americans.

The controversy began after Grande shared an Instagram Story encouraging people to participate in a “nationwide shutdown” on Jan. 30 by avoiding work, school and shopping as part of a protest against ICE.

The post quickly spread online and sparked debate, especially among critics who questioned how skipping work could affect families who rely on daily wages.

“ICE out! Nationwide shutdown! No work. No school. No shopping. Jan 30, 2026,” Grande’s post read.

Rose addressed the issue during a livestream on Thursday with social media personality Sneako, where she sharply criticised the message and the privilege she believes comes with it.

She argued that asking people to stop working ignores the financial realities many Americans face.

“Ariana Grande … I think she’s worth, I don’t know, $250–300 million dollars, telling people to not go to work, protest ICE. It's like, 'Girl, shut the f--- up,’” Rose said.

She went on to question whether wealthy celebrities should be urging economic sacrifices they themselves don’t have to make.

“Do you want to give your money away to these people to stay home from work? Stop telling people to do that … I think anyone that tells people to not go to work, not go to school, not f---ing buy things for their family, and they’re worth $250–300 million dollars, they should shut the f--- up.”

Rose also broadened the conversation to celebrity involvement in politics, referencing a recent viral moment involving Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump.

She revealed that she personally introduced Minaj to Trump and emphasised her long-standing friendship with the rapper.

“So I introduced them … Nicki’s been my friend for probably about 16 years now, you know I was in her first music video,” Rose said.

Defending Minaj against criticism over her political associations, Rose pointed to the rapper’s charitable work, arguing that actions matter more than political alignment.

“She pledged a lot of money to help young girls … I’ll never fully understand why she’s getting flack, because she’s helping people. Regardless, if you don’t agree with her political views, she’s still helping people.”

The debate around ICE protests has intensified following recent deadly encounters involving federal agents.

Earlier this month, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot during an incident with an ICE officer in Minneapolis after she allegedly swerved her vehicle toward him.

Days later, another individual, Alex Pretti, was shot and killed by federal agents on Jan. 24.

These incidents prompted protests in Minneapolis and other parts of the country, with local leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey, voicing criticism of ICE’s actions.

As reactions continue to pour in, Rose’s comments highlight the growing divide over how celebrities use their platforms, especially when activism intersects with the financial realities of ordinary people.