How Zayn Malik's dig at Harry Styles reveals truth about longstanding feud

Zayn Malik took subtle jab at Harry Styles as he gears up to embark on 'Together, Together' tour

Geo News Digital Desk
January 30, 2026

Zayn Malik seemed to be taking a lighthearted jab at his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, after the tickets for his Together, Together tour went live but there seems to be a deeper reality behind.

The 33-year-old singer’s apparently simple comment is reportedly a culmination of years-long resentment as the two boyband alums have continued to take sly digs against each other since the band broke up and Niall Horan, Liam Payne (late), Malik and Styles went separate ways.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker, who is currently doing a residency in Las Vegas, is “jealous” of the Fine Line hitmaker, 31, a music insider claimed.

“Originally, he tried to charge expensive prices for his tickets and couldn’t, so he had to lower them, and as of last night [they were] as cheap as $20 to get in,” the source told Page Six.

They went on to add that it was “unfair” of Malik to take a “cheap shot” at Styles because of doing what every other artist in the music industry is doing, instead of supporting his former bandmate.

However, the digs have been fired on both sides for years ever since One Direction disbanded as the Cherry singer is rumoured to have been against breaking the band.

During his Wednesday show, the She singer told his fans that he was grateful for them to attend his show, joking, “Hopefully, the ticket prices weren’t too high.”

