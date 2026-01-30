Dua Lipa hints at taking romance with Callum Turner to next level?

Dua Lipa has shared a glimpse into her dreamy Paris getaway with fiancé Callum Turner, calling it a “perfect week” on Instagram.

After finishing her Radical Optimism world tour, the singer took a break from her busy schedule and headed to spend some romantic time with Callum.

Taking to her Instagram, the No Lie hitmaker shared a few heartwarming snaps, writing: “a perfect wee” along with a flower and a flag.

However, the photos appeared calm and cosy, showing her enjoying slow days away from work.

In one snap, Dua wore a blue denim outfit with fur heels while walking through the city, meanwhile her beau Callum stayed close by, dressed warmly for the cold Paris weather.

Other pictures showed relaxed dinner moments, including a visit to Casa Pregonda.

One photo captured the Levitating singer holding a pink rose while sharing a meal with a friend.

Moreover, the singer and songwriter’s fans quickly filled the comments with love, praising her happiness and natural glow.

The lovebirds, who first sparked romance rumours back in January 2024 and confirmed their engagement in June, were also seen holding hands outside the Grand Palais.