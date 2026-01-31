Lionel Richie shares how he survived 50 years in music industry

Lionel Richie is giving away all the secrets to maintain a healthy, successful career.

The iconic multi-hyphenate performer, 76, during a conversation with People magazine at American Idol season 9 in November 2025, shared his most important and deliberate key factor that helped him excel the music industry for over 50-years.

"I think the message I wanted to impart on people is fear," Richie shared. "Fear comes with the beginning of life, the middle of life and slowly towards the end of life."

The All Night Long (All Night) singer added, "My dad used to always say, 'What's the similarity between the hero and a coward? They were both scared to death. One stepped forward and one stepped back.' So my message here is I started out as a scared-to-death kid, and every day I'm still scared to death. But the point is, it's a new day, it's a new adventure, and anything that can scare you slightly, that's the right direction."

Moreover, the legendary singer despite maintaining fear is aware of the fact that media industry’ evolution is drastic since he joined the music. Richie, in the given situation, has shown the ability to mold himself to stay relevant to today’s music world.

"I think the ability to change is the secret to this whole business," Richie noted. "And adapt to change. What's happening to us? What's happening to Luke? Carrie, when she first started out, she says, 'Oh my God, we didn't have that problem when I first auditioned.' And you're right. I started out on a little simple thing called radio, and everybody goes, 'Radio? What's that?' It really has morphed into this media mega ... What's happening now is they go, 'Where did you get your experience from?' 'TikTok.' TikTok, you kidding me?"

Richie added, "That's where it is now. That's where we go to find the talent," recognising the importance the medium plays in building careers today.