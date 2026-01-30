Kylie Kelce stays tight-lipped on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Kylie Kelce plays coy when asked important question about 'Tayvis' wedding

Kylie Kelce appeared to have taken a vow of secrecy over her brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s much-anticipated wedding with Taylor Swift as she managed to dodge grilling questions during a new interview.

The 33-year-old podcast host has previously drawn clear boundaries to not reveal all the details into her personal life, as she actively chooses what to reveal in her podcast Not Gonna Lie as well as on social media.

Yet the former golf coach was caught off guard by host Savannah Guthrie on the Today show on Friday, January 30.

Guthrie tried to press Kylie to answer whether the “American Royal Wedding” as Swift-Kelce nuptials are being called, will be taking place this year.

The mom of four managed to dodge the question as she looked visibly uncomfortable and said, “Oh, I don’t know.”

The TV show host did not back down as she pried further, saying, “Do you really not know?”

“I have no idea,” Kylie responded without look Guthrie in the eye, leading her to joke, “You’re not going to lie?” in reference to her podcast name.

However, Kylie remained firm, and laughingly admitted, “Yes! I’m not going to lie.”

Without revealing the timeline, the media personality shared that they are excited to welcome the pop superstar into their family and said, “we are so excited to celebrate, though, we can’t wait.”

Both the Swift and Kelce families have avoided answering any questions related to the wedding amid reports of the planning come to a halt surfaced.

Last year, after the couple’s engagement in August, it was speculated that the couple were eyeing a summer wedding at Rhode Island, or a destination wedding in Italy.