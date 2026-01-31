Dave Bautista shares one of the luxuries he provides his 4 dogs

Dave Bautista bought jet for pet dogs

Dave Bautista has no problem admitting that his four dogs live a far more comfortable travel life than most people.

The 57-year-old actor opened up about the lengths he goes to for his rescue pit bulls while speaking with PEOPLE alongside his The Wrecking Crew costar Jason Momoa.

When asked about the most luxurious thing he’s done for his pets, Bautista didn’t hesitate to answer.

“So I split my time between California and Florida now. And I think the most luxurious thing I've done for them is to get them a jet,” he said, referring to his dogs Ollie, Maggie, Penny and Talulah.

Bautista acknowledged how over-the-top it might sound, but explained that it comes from concern, not excess.

“I know that sounds like ... I feel so bougie saying that out loud, but I just like the thought,” he said.

He added that long ground travel would take too much time, and flying commercial isn’t an option for him when it comes to his pets.

“And there's no way I'm sticking my dogs beneath a plane. I would lose my mind stressing about it, and it would just make me sick.”

Momoa, 46, shared a much simpler indulgence for his own dog, saying the biggest luxury he offers is letting his pet sleep in bed now and then.

“He's getting older, and I'm softening in my older age, so I might be letting him sleep in bed a little more,” the actor said. Bautista jokingly responded, “I feel more like my dogs let me sleep in their bed.”

Beyond comfort and travel, Bautista has long been outspoken about animal welfare and rescue advocacy.

In 2021, after learning about a neglected puppy found eating trash with a metal chain embedded in its skin, the actor stepped in to help.

Working with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, he publicly offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“To me, there's nothing more innocent and pure than a puppy,” Bautista said at the time.

“For someone who can abuse a puppy has got to be the lowest form of human being, pure evil, for someone who can abuse an animal like that. It makes me sick to my stomach.”

The story later had a happy ending.

Bautista revealed that the injured dog, originally named Sage, became part of his family.

“The good news is, the puppy you know as Sage actually became Penny Bautista. So I'd like to introduce you to the newest member of my family ... healing up, nice, and recovered,” he shared in an Instagram video.

“She is now a Bautista and she will never be abused again a day in her life. She is about to live her best puppy life ever … and she has her forever home.”

He has continued supporting the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, even sponsoring professional photoshoots to help shelter dogs stand out online and find homes faster.

Bautista currently stars in The Wrecking Crew, which is streaming on Prime Video.