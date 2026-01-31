Macaulay Culkin grieves over death of ‘Home Alone' costar Catherine O'Hara

Macaulay Culkin mourns death of Catherine O’Hara

Macaulay Culkin is publicly grieving the loss of Catherine O’Hara, his beloved Home Alone co-star, following the actress’s sudden death at age 71.

The actor shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, highlighting the deep bond he maintained with O’Hara long after their iconic roles as mother and son on screen.

On Friday, Culkin posted a side-by-side picture that captured their relationship across decades.

One photo showed O’Hara warmly hugging a young Culkin during the filming of Home Alone, while the other featured her embracing him again years later at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2024.

Alongside the snaps, Culkin poured out his grief in a raw caption that struck a chord with fans.

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you,” he wrote. “But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

O’Hara passed away on Jan. 30, according to confirmation from Creative Artists Agency, which represented her at the time of her death.

The agency said she died “following a brief illness,” though no official cause of death has been made public.

The tribute from Culkin reflects the closeness the two shared beyond their famous holiday film.

Over the years, O’Hara remained a supportive presence in Culkin’s life, including standing by him during major milestones like his Walk of Fame honour.

In the years leading up to her death, O’Hara spoke openly about gratitude, aging, and continuing to work in an industry often focused on youth.

In an August 2024 interview with Elle Canada, she described feeling fortunate to still be active in her career.

“I’m lucky [I get] to keep doing things like this at my age — I can’t believe it,” she said.

She also shared how she had learned to reframe fear and anxiety with appreciation for the present moment, explaining that she tried to remind herself how fortunate she was simply to be alive and working.

While discussing a magazine cover shoot, she admitted feeling nervous but also amused by the experience, questioning how unusual it was to be doing such high-fashion work at her age.

O’Hara didn’t shy away from discussing the pressures of aging in Hollywood, acknowledging that she sometimes felt like “a freak” for choosing to age naturally.

Still, she emphasised how rare and meaningful it felt to be offered new and complex roles later in life.

“I do think of age, but otherwise, I rarely look in the mirror,” she said, adding that she felt lucky to work with people who respected aging and continued to offer her new experiences.

She also spoke proudly about her role in The Studio, saying, “I’m playing a studio head who becomes an independent producer — how beautiful is it that someone my age is doing this? It’s the way it should be.”

News of O’Hara’s death was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by CAA in a statement to Page Six.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine O’Hara,” the agency said.

As tributes continue to pour in, Culkin’s words stand out for their simplicity and heartbreak, underscoring not just the loss of a celebrated actress, but the passing of someone who played a lasting and personal role in his life.