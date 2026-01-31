Amanda Holden becomes emotional as she shares insights into her biggest loss

Amanda Holden proudly calls herself a mother of three after losing her stillborn baby, Theo.

The presenter, 54, became emotional as she opened up about the haunting experience of losing her son Theo, who was tragically stillborn at seven months in 2011.

During a chat with pal Alan Carr in Friday night's episode of BBC series, Amanda &Alan's Greek Job she admitted:

'When we lost Theo, there wasn't one moment where I thought why has this happened to me?

'But there also wasn't a moment where I sort of blamed God or anything. And I just, the way I accepted it was to say that he chose me, just for those few months to see what it was like to live and develop and be in the universe, and then the universe took him back.

'Now I don't think that's religious, but I let him go back, and that was my belief rather than like he went back to heaven as such.

'I felt like he went back into the universe and he's out there, and he's still part of our family. Only way I could make sense of it.

'I was like, gosh, I was so lucky to have him for all that time. And even though he was born sleeping, he was perfect. And I always, always say I'm a mother of three, always, because I am.'

Back in 2011, Amanda was seven months pregnant with Theo when a routine scan revealed his heart had stopped.

The TV star and her husband, Chris Hughes, then made the devastating decision to have a caesarean following Theo's passing.

Amanda has previously spoken out about her experience in a bid to help other parents who may be struggling.