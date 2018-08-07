Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran Khan has returned protocol offered to him: Fawad Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Aug 07, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday shared that Imran Khan, the country’s prime minister-in-waiting, has returned the protocol offered to him by the government.

The PTI chairman had reportedly expressed his displeasure over the official protocol given to him as he travelled from Bani Gala to a private hotel in Islamabad yesterday. He was said to have remarked that the practice of protocols and the government stepping up the route for the prime minister should be stopped.

Speaking to Geo News earlier today, Chaudhry elaborated that Imran had sent back the protocol and left for Peshawar accompanied by only two cars.

Imran irked at being given PM's protocol in Islamabad

Khan sahab doesn't want to cause trouble to people of the country, said Naeem-ul-Haque

“Imran Khan did not take any protocol even after reaching Peshawar. He has instructed that there should be no protocol vehicles [accompanying him],” the PTI spokesperson said.

The PM nominee has also asked not to step up the route for him, Chaudhry added. 

Imran Khan was formally nominated by the PTI as the country's prime minister candidate on Monday. 

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM