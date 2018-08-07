Imran Khan has returned protocol offered to him: Fawad Chaudhry

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday shared that Imran Khan, the country’s prime minister-in-waiting, has returned the protocol offered to him by the government.



The PTI chairman had reportedly expressed his displeasure over the official protocol given to him as he travelled from Bani Gala to a private hotel in Islamabad yesterday. He was said to have remarked that the practice of protocols and the government stepping up the route for the prime minister should be stopped.

Speaking to Geo News earlier today, Chaudhry elaborated that Imran had sent back the protocol and left for Peshawar accompanied by only two cars.

“Imran Khan did not take any protocol even after reaching Peshawar. He has instructed that there should be no protocol vehicles [accompanying him],” the PTI spokesperson said.

The PM nominee has also asked not to step up the route for him, Chaudhry added.

Imran Khan was formally nominated by the PTI as the country's prime minister candidate on Monday.