Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Internet sensation Muhammad Arif to open for Aima Baig

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 08, 2018

A Pakistani painter Muhammad Arif, who has taken social media by storm, will open for singer Aima Baig, the singer confirmed. 

In a video message, Aima shared that she has been getting calls since morning with people asking her about Arif. 

Pakistani painter who won over Internet with his voice talks about viral video

A video of Muhammad Arif singing while painting walls went viral on social media

"I hadn't heard him before but then I did and I fell in love with his vocals. I think he is super talented and everyone should promote him and if I get the chance then I will do it," she said. 

He is a talent from Pakistan and we should promote him when we have the platform to do so, Aima remarked, adding "he is performing in one of my shows and he will be opening for my show on August 14."

Furthermore, the internet sensation will also get a complete makeover from Nabila and Muneeb Nawaz.  

"So, this is going to be super exciting. This is a huge opportunity for him and for us to promote him and Pakistani talent," she added. 

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM