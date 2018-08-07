Pakistani painter who won over Internet with his voice talks about viral video

Muhammad Arif. Photo: Screengrab

A Pakistani painter, who has taken social media by storm, revealed on Tuesday that he has been singing for the past 12 years and hoping he gets a platform to showcase his talent.



“I had been waiting for an opportunity to showcase my singing talent,” Muhammad Arif said during an interview with Geo Pakistan.

The painter has finally gotten a chance to showcase his talent and he will open for singing sensation Aima Baig's concert on August 14, confirmed the singer's manager, adding that Baig will also get Arif's makeover done.

The painter, who shot to fame soon after a Facebook page Akbar Tweets shared an 11-minute-long video of him singing while painting walls, shared that he had “travelled from Karachi to Rawalpindi to paint Akbar Bhai’s house”.



“He [Akbar — who uploaded the video] was mesmerised when he heard me sing as I painted so he made a video and uploaded it on social media after informing me that he was posting it to share my talent,” Arif added.

Arif's video went viral shortly after it was uploaded and has been praised by thousands even in India.

Here's how people reacted to his video:

You can watch the video here:



