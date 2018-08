LAHORE: Pakistan and West Indies will play a series in 2021, sources told Geo News on Friday.



"One T20 and three Tests between Pakistan and West Indies will take place in July 2021 in West Indies," sources said.

"Two T20 matches will also take place in Florida, United States," sources added.

Further, West Indies will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021 to play T20 and one day international match series.