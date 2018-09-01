Juhi Chawla departs from Karachi after short visit

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla. Photo: File

KARACHI: Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla who was visiting Karachi departed for Dubai on Saturday morning.

Speaking to reporters at Karachi airport, the actor said, “I only come to Pakistan on short visits to meet my family.”

Chawla, who during her stay watched Jawani Phir Nahin Ani, also appreciated Pakistani talent.

I got the chance to watch a Pakistani film and really liked it, she said.

Chawla, who was one of Bollywood’s leading actors in the 90s, also shared her love for Pakistani food.

A day earlier, the actor took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with family friends while out for lunch in the city.

“In Karachi, out for lunch to the Boat Club with family friends... and then to the movies ...a delightful Pakistani romcom 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani' ... which coincidentally had a full Indian girl/ Pakistani boy love story,” she tweeted.

The actor also visited Karachi in 2013 and 2016 to attend family weddings.

