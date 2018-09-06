NAB files reference against former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday filed a reference against former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The reference has been filed against the former premier over the misuse of authority, according to a NAB notification.

Former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz are co-accused in the case.

NAB in its notification said that the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs128 million owing to the actions of the accused, the notification added.

A day earlier, NAB approved action against defence minister Pervez Khatak, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal presided over an executive board session, in which he gave approval for inquiry for 14 different cases.

According to an official notification, the authority gave approval for inquiry against Khattak, however, no details were given.

The notification stated that approval for action against several others was also given, including famous industrialist Iqbal Z Ahmed.

The session also approved filing of reference against Vice Chancellor Abdulwali Khan University Dr Ahsan Ali and former KP minister Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb.

NAB also approved filing of reference against former Balochistan food minister Izhar Hussain.

Chairman NAB said that solving mega corruption cases is the priority and they are following the policy of "accountability for everyone".