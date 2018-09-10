Oath-taking of four new ministers for cabinet postponed till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The oath-taking ceremony of four more ministers included in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet has been postponed till Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi was set to administer the oath to the four new ministers at a ceremony at President House on Monday.

However, the ceremony was postponed owing to the non-availability of guests on a short notice.

According to PM Imran's spokesperson, Umar Ayub Khan will be given the portfolio of energy, Ali Zaidi will take charge of maritime Affairs and former Senate chairperson Muhammad Mian Soomro will be the Minister of Privatisation while Murad Saeed's portfolio will be announced later.

The federal cabinet will have as many as 26 members following the inclusion of the new ministers.

On August 20, PM Imran’s 21-member cabinet, including 16 ministers and five advisers, had taken oath.

Later, Shehryar Khan Afridi was appointed as minister of state for interior.