Govt identifies 12 buildings to be brought into public use: sources

An outside view of the PM House in Islamabad. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has identified 12 important buildings for bringing them into public use, sources informed Geo News Monday.



The sources said that the official residences of the prime minister, chief ministers and governors would be opened for public.

They said that in this regard, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood will be giving an important briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Mehmood is the head of the committee formed regarding key buildings.

On September 7, the doors of Sindh Governor House were opened for citizens. Speaking to the media, Governor Imran Ismail had said a complaint cell would be created at Gate no. 4 of the Governor House. "During the week, for a day I will monitor the cell," he said.

It followed making of Governor House in Murree accessible to the public as well.

Earlier today, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the Governor House was public property.

"State-owned buildings are the country's assets," he told reporters in Lahore.