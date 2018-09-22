Pakistani players console Afghanistan bowler after Asia Cup defeat

DUBAI: Pakistani players Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali consoled Afghanistan bowler Aftab Alam as he broke down after the green shirts pulled off a sensational last over three-wicket win in the Asia Cup on Friday.



The spectators at Sheikh Zayed Stadium were given a nail-biting, edge of the seat thriller to witness as Pakistan pulled a last over victory over a spirited Afghanistan side.

Chasing a stiff 258-run target, Pakistan lost early wickets before they were stabalised by Imam-ul-Haq scoring 80 and Babar Azam chipping in with 66.

After they returned to the pavilion, Malik smashed an unbeaten 51 which included three fours and a six.

However, as the Pakistan side celebrated, Afghanistan bowler Alam broke down on field.

In a show of sportsmanship, Malik and Ali consoled the opponent bowler.

Malik consoles Alam. Photo: Twitter

Earlier, a photo went viral of Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal tying the shoelace of Pakistan's Usman Khan during their Asia Cup match.

Pakistan will next play India in their second Asia Cup Super Four match on Sunday.