Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline staff of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has accused the staff of an Australian airlines of being racist towards her.



The actor took to Instagram and narrated that Australian airline Qantas treated her poorly owing to her skin colour.

"Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check-in counter met a grumpy #Mel (that’s her name) who decided it was “ok” to speak curtly to “us” (brown people!!) travelling together," she stated.

"I was flying business and had two bags (my allowance) and she insisted and decided my half empty duffel bag was oversized (to check in!!) So she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with “oversized luggage” ...there a polite lady (yes this one was) said... “this isn’t an oversized bag, please check this in manually if u can at another counter” (all this happening while the counter is going to shut in 5 mins)."

She continued, "As the manual check in wasn’t going through for 5 mins (we tried) I went up to #Mel and requested her to put the bag thru as her colleague said it wasn’t an oversized bag... She refused again... Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience..."

Eventually the actor’s pleas were acknowledged by other staff members. “We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that #Rude #Mel had issues !!!... to which another colleague joined in an reiterated my duffel wasn’t oversized and could’ve easily been checked in."

The actor said she was posting this in hopes of receiving a response from the airline. "This piece is only for Qantas airlines to know and take cognisance... that their staff must be taught to be helpful and [their] TONE can’t change with preference to #colour . “We” are not #pushovers and they must know that being #callous and #rude will not be tolerated,” she asserted.



