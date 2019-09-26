Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 26 2019
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note on daughter Nitara's birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar proves to be a doting father to a daughter Nitara with an endearing wish. Photo: Instagram @akshaykumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar may be at the top of his game in the film industry right now, but the actor leaves no stone unturned, making sure he is there for his children despite his chaotic work schedule.

The 52-year-old ‘Padman’ actor proved to be a doting dad once again as he took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt wish for his daughter Nitara on her seventh birthday.

Along with an endearing photo of the adorable father-daughter duo, the actor wrote: “She’s happiest when she’s in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always. Happy birthday darling, Nitara.”

The heart-melting photo of the duo is said to have been taken at the family’s recent trip to England, where the family rang in the birthdays of Akshay on September 9 as well as his son Aarav on September 14. 

More From Bollywood:

Salman Khan fails to appear in Jodhpur court case

Salman Khan fails to appear in Jodhpur court case

 Updated one minute ago
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' emotional reaction to 'The Sky is Pink'

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' emotional reaction to 'The Sky is Pink'

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Twinkle Khanna says will never direct Akshay Kumar in films

Twinkle Khanna says will never direct Akshay Kumar in films

 Updated 2 hours ago
Showing enmity towards Amitabh Bachchan was 'tough': Mouni Roy

Showing enmity towards Amitabh Bachchan was 'tough': Mouni Roy

 Updated yesterday
Aditya Narayan defends Anu Malik return to 'Indian Idol' after #MeToo allegations

Aditya Narayan defends Anu Malik return to 'Indian Idol' after #MeToo allegations

 Updated 24 hours ago
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan ignite new hope in acid attack survivor

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan ignite new hope in acid attack survivor

 Updated yesterday
Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood photo leaves fans in fits

Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood photo leaves fans in fits

 Updated yesterday
Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others drop jaws at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others drop jaws at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

 Updated yesterday
Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan stuns in all-black with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan stuns in all-black with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM