Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note on daughter Nitara's birthday

Akshay Kumar proves to be a doting father to a daughter Nitara with an endearing wish. Photo: Instagram @akshaykumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar may be at the top of his game in the film industry right now, but the actor leaves no stone unturned, making sure he is there for his children despite his chaotic work schedule.

The 52-year-old ‘Padman’ actor proved to be a doting dad once again as he took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt wish for his daughter Nitara on her seventh birthday.

Along with an endearing photo of the adorable father-daughter duo, the actor wrote: “She’s happiest when she’s in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always. Happy birthday darling, Nitara.”

The heart-melting photo of the duo is said to have been taken at the family’s recent trip to England, where the family rang in the birthdays of Akshay on September 9 as well as his son Aarav on September 14.