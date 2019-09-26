Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 26 2019
Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others drop jaws at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

The red carpet for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 could not have been more glam when B-town fashionistas gathered under one roof, with Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and several others being a vision to behold.

‘Gully Boy’ starlet Alia Bhatt was elegance personified on the red carpet, rocking a shiny disco-ball dress by Michael Costello. The beauty queen won the ‘Beauty of the Decade’ award at the 10th edition of the Vogue Beauty Awards.

Sara Ali Khan, as usual, was turning heads with her signature smile and her all-black ensemble, with the cherry on top for her being the ‘Fresh Face Female’ award of the night.

The 'Beauty of the Year' award was bagged by Kriti Sanon who was spotted making a bold statement in a bright fuchsia pink gown. 

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who was awarded the 'Beauty Legend' title, carried a graceful saree to the function while accompanying granddaughter Sara Ali Khan at the entrance.

Being cancer survivors, actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap were crowned ‘Beauty Warriors’ at the event.

As for the men, Shahid Kapoor turned heads in a metallic suit while Vicky Kaushal went for a dual-shade suit. The former won the ‘Man of the Decade’ award and B-town fresher Kaushal bagged ‘Man of the Year’ award.

