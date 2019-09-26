Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 26 2019
By
Web Desk

Aditya Narayan defends Anu Malik return to 'Indian Idol' after #MeToo allegations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

After popular Indian singer Anu Malik, who was recently accused of sexual misconduct, was brought back to the popular ‘Indian Idol’ stage as a judge, many were quick to hurl criticism towards the makers of the show.

Defending the move to bring Malik back as the judge, the host of the acclaimed singing competition, Aditya Narayan came forth defending the rehiring of the alleged sexual harasser, saying if someone has not been charged legally then they should be able to work.

Speaking to Indian news agency IANS, Aditya stated: "Anuji is one of the most loved and respected musicians. In fact, I owe a lot to him because I sang my first ever Bollywood song for him for 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' movie. I have immense respect for him but honestly, you really don't know anyone completely. You don't know anyone from head to toe even if you have been with them... You don't know every single aspect of their life.”

“There is no point for me on commenting on Anuji and his life. As far as I know, he is a wonderful human being. He has always been nice to me. These allegations come from the opposite gender," he added.

Giving his two cents on the entire #MeToo debate that had recently engulfed Bollywood, he said: “Women should not be treated the way they have been allegedly treated. Everything has to go through the order of the law and I hope our jury takes the right decision. If somebody has not been legally charged of doing something... then you can't really hold a gun to their head and expect them to sit at home.”

More From Bollywood:

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' emotional reaction to 'The Sky is Pink'

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' emotional reaction to 'The Sky is Pink'

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Twinkle Khanna says will never direct Akshay Kumar in films

Twinkle Khanna says will never direct Akshay Kumar in films

 Updated 2 hours ago
Showing enmity towards Amitabh Bachchan was 'tough': Mouni Roy

Showing enmity towards Amitabh Bachchan was 'tough': Mouni Roy

 Updated yesterday
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan ignite new hope in acid attack survivor

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan ignite new hope in acid attack survivor

 Updated yesterday
Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood photo leaves fans in fits

Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood photo leaves fans in fits

 Updated yesterday
Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others drop jaws at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others drop jaws at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

 Updated yesterday
Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note on daughter Nitara's birthday

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note on daughter Nitara's birthday

 Updated yesterday
Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan stuns in all-black with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan stuns in all-black with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM