Aditya Narayan defends Anu Malik return to 'Indian Idol' after #MeToo allegations

After popular Indian singer Anu Malik, who was recently accused of sexual misconduct, was brought back to the popular ‘Indian Idol’ stage as a judge, many were quick to hurl criticism towards the makers of the show.

Defending the move to bring Malik back as the judge, the host of the acclaimed singing competition, Aditya Narayan came forth defending the rehiring of the alleged sexual harasser, saying if someone has not been charged legally then they should be able to work.

Speaking to Indian news agency IANS, Aditya stated: "Anuji is one of the most loved and respected musicians. In fact, I owe a lot to him because I sang my first ever Bollywood song for him for 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' movie. I have immense respect for him but honestly, you really don't know anyone completely. You don't know anyone from head to toe even if you have been with them... You don't know every single aspect of their life.”

“There is no point for me on commenting on Anuji and his life. As far as I know, he is a wonderful human being. He has always been nice to me. These allegations come from the opposite gender," he added.

Giving his two cents on the entire #MeToo debate that had recently engulfed Bollywood, he said: “Women should not be treated the way they have been allegedly treated. Everything has to go through the order of the law and I hope our jury takes the right decision. If somebody has not been legally charged of doing something... then you can't really hold a gun to their head and expect them to sit at home.”