PM Imran slams India's Modi, warns UNGA of impending Kashmir 'bloodbath'

PM Imran discusses climate change, gap between rich and poor, Islamophobia before UN. — Photo by AFP

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, where he drew world attention to the emerging humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir, among other issues.



In his address at the UN headquarters, PM Imran heavily criticised Indian PM Narendra Modi and his party’s ultra-nationalist hardline style of governance.

He said that if the world failed to intervene then the two-nuclear armed nations will come at the brink of war.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan won't have any option in case of war and the entire world will have to face the consequences.

Also read: 'What a speech': Twitter applauds PM Imran's UNGA address

Article 370: India flouted 11 UN resolutions, says PM

Speaking on Kashmir, PM Imran said that the issue was the reason he came to the session and speak about what is happening in the occupied valley.



In his address, the PM said that India ended the special status of occupied Kashmir, flouting 11 resolutions of the UN Security Council.



He said that it is the responsibility of the UN to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

Under the guise of ‘Islamic terrorism’ India is inflicting more cruelty on the people of Kashmir, he said.



"There is no other narrative left for India,” said the PM, adding that there is another chance of a Pulwama-like incident to blame and ‘bomb’ Pakistan.

“India must lift this inhuman curfew,” said PM Imran, further saying that 'picked-up persons' from the valley should be released by India.

Due to these issues, eight million people under lockdown in the valley are likely to get radicalised, he said.

In-depth: What did PM Imran ask everyone to Google in his UNGA speech?

Climate change