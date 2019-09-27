Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 27 2019
By
Web Desk

Rain exposes National Stadium's dire drainage system

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 27, 2019

The entrance to the National Stadium Karachi. — Photo courtesy: Faizan Lakhani

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall on Friday exposed the precautionary measures of the authorities as the first ODI of of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned at the National Stadium Karachi.

The rain started at around 1:20pm and quickly filled up the stadium with water. The downpour at first delayed the toss but eventually got the entire match abandoned.

Since the use of super sopper, a pitch drying machine, was rendered futile due to the softness of the surface, groundsmen were tasked with sweeping off water from the outfield and the covers. 

Right from the main gate of the stadium to the inner gate leading to the main venue, the entire area was submerged to the extent that gaining entry was extremely difficult. 

During the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier year, a similar bout of rain had given the authorities a clear enough indication that the drainage system of the National Stadium was in dire condition and could create a major situation in future. 

That, which was seen coming months ago, did come on Friday when the NSK entrance resembled a swimming pool more than a cricket stadium.

As a result, merely a few hundred spectators had made it inside the stadium in anticipation of a match that never happened.

Fazlan, a Sri Lankan, who studies medicine at a Hyderabad varsity, had come to support his beloved team.

“I reached here at around 1:00pm. I wanted to see my national team playing against Pakistan but because of rain it now seems that there will be no action today,” Fazlan, clad in a blue Sri Lankan shirt, told The News.

Despite the difficulty in getting to the stadium, local fans were still upbeat.

“The series will help revive international cricket. Although I had to face much problem in reaching the venue but we can sacrifice if we are able to revive international cricket,” Saram, a student of Suffa University DHA, added.

