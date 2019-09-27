Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Sep 27 2019
Twinkle Khanna says will never direct Akshay Kumar in films

Friday Sep 27, 2019

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the quintessential B-town couple, who have time and again given their fans some major relationship goals.

While ‘Khiladi’ Kumar is a heartthrob for the fans, his ladylove is one of the most talented and adored personalities.

Akshay Kumar might have epic comedy timing but still cannot climb up close to the 45-year-old 'Mrs. Funnybones', who is known for her witty and humorous nature and who has managed to keep the ‘Rowdy Rathore’ under her direction since 18 years.

During a recent interview, when quizzed about directing Kumar in a film, the ‘Mela’ starlet wittily replied, “I often try and direct my husband in real life and that seems like a mammoth task, so I don't want to try and direct him in reel-life as well!"

However, Khanna has been a constant pillar of support to the ‘Mission Mangal’ actor. 

“My wife has been a very big help in my career. It’s not that I have to discuss every script with her before I give it my nod, but she talks to me and I remember (those) things,” the actor once openly revealed in an interview.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is preparing  for the release of his upcoming film, a comedy sequel titled 'Housefull 4', slated to hit the theaters on Diwali 2019.

