Zia Mohyeddin honoured with Pakistan Society’s Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, presents the Pakistan Society’s inaugural Jinnah Medal to Pakistan's famed performing arts guru, Zia Mohyeddin, at the Pakistan Society’s 66th Annual Dinner in London, Britain, September 25, 2019. Geo.tv/Murtaza Ali Shah

LONDON: Zia Mohyeddin, Pakistan's true doyen of aesthetic and performing arts, was presented the Jinnah Medal — the Pakistan Society’s inaugural accolade — at its 66th annual dinner here in the city in recognition of his services.

In this regard, the Pakistan Society said Mohyeddin was a universally-acknowledged artist and intellectual and recognised as a true doyen of aesthetic and performing arts in Pakistan. The renowned artist was honoured at a glittering dinner held Wednesday night at the Lincoln’s Inn, with leading British-Pakistani professionals in attendance.

Founded in 1951 and based in London, the Pakistan Society aims to increase public knowledge in Britain of the arts, history, geography, economic life, and institutions of Pakistan. Among its patrons are Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, and Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi.

In his message as a patron to the Pakistan Society, President Alvi said: “I would like to appreciate the commendable work undertaken by the Pakistan Society and its members."

Terming the UK a significant development partner of Pakistan, the president added: "It is our endeavour to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relationships and forge a long-term partnership in diverse fields.

"I am confident that the Pakistan Society will continue to play its constructive role in bringing the two countries even closer together,” he noted.

Pakistan's High Commissioner in the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, lauded the Pakistan Society's strength and institutional capacity. He said: "It has successfully endeavoured to promote and deepen people-to-people contacts, through showcasing Pakistan’s rich art, culture, and literary heritage to British Society.

"I believe it is time that we broaden our scope to include all diverse fields of mutual benefit to both countries, where there is potential and the need to build on strong people to people contacts and linkages.”



Former senior diplomat Sir Nicholas Barrington, who was at the event as a guest of honour, said: "In some ways, the current world is in a sad mess, from which Britain and Pakistan cannot escape. What hope is there for the future?

"There is an affinity between our peoples and we need even closer links.”

On the other hand, Pakistan Society Chairperson Sir William Blackburne said: “This year’s dinner occurs at a time of great challenge for both Pakistan and the United Kingdom. It is a tribute to both Pakistan and the United Kingdom that, despite all the uncertainties, our relationship remains one of mutual co-operation based on deep and firm foundations.

"One of the constants in this ever-changing kaleidoscope is the Pakistan Society, now in the 68th year of its existence.”