Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she took ‘Marty Supreme' iconic role

Gwyneth Paltrow returned to the big screen after six years, taking a role in Marty Supreme at a time when her children were away at college.



The 53-year-old actress said the timing felt almost perfect.

Filming in New York let her step into a glamorous character while still being close to her kids Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, as they adjusted to college life.

Paltrow told Extra that she has not really felt the acting bug again but working with Josh Safdie seemed exciting.

The Shakespeare In Love actress explained that with an empty nest, it felt like the right moment to explore something new while keeping her family nearby.

However, she described the experience as “serendipitous,” a mix of timing and opportunity that just worked out.

During filming, paparazzi photos captured Paltrow kissing her 29-year-old co-star Timothee Chalamet.

She said her daughter loved the moment and called it “bad-ass,” while her son was shocked.

At the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles, Moses reportedly covered his eyes during her sex scenes.

Paltrow recalled a similar funny moment with her grandfather during the premiere of Shakespeare In Love.

She shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she tried to prepare her son for the scenes but it was not easy.

Moreover, Gwyneth laughed at the memory, reflecting on the mix of family, career and the sometimes awkward moments that come with being a parent in Hollywood.