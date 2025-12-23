Miley Cyrus mother recalls daughter's near-fatal incident during Holidays

Miley Cyrus mother Tish Cyrus recalled a grave Holiday incident involving her Grammy winner daughter.

The Flower singer, who manages to take care of day –to-day household management, seemingly lacks in one major everyday life skill.

The Cyrus family matriarch shared a scary story about Miley during a Q&A session from her podcast Sorry We’re Cyrus, which she co-hosts with her eldest daughter Brandi Cyrus, after one fan submitted the question, “Who in the family should not be allowed near the kitchen during the holidays because of a disastrous cooking memory?”

“That would be Miley,” Tish said, recalling the time when the Grammy winner cut a finger off in a cooking incident.

While it is unclear how old was Miley at that time, but Tish said she came home with a “fancy” handheld mixer to make herself some cauliflower mashed potatoes.

“So she came in, put it in a saucepan, turned on her mixer…literally, zzzzz!” she said mimicking the mixer sound. “Somehow, she had her finger in it and literally almost cut her entire finger off.”

The Wrecking Ball crooner’s mother sharing the aftermath of using mixer, said that the blood was everywhere.

“I mean like, everywhere,” she emphasized. She quickly took her daughter to the hospital emergency, where the medics “had to sew it back on.”

She described the whole family as looking “rough” after hours in the kitchen, which was something Tish’s mom had a hard time handling, as she’s someone who “wants you to look great at all times.”

While Miley has a hard time in kitchen, the popstar is unstoppable in her creative projects and award-winning performances.

Currently, she is gearing up to celebrate 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana in March 2026 and is short listed in Oscar 2026 for Best Original soundtrack from Avatar: Fire and Ash.