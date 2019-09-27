Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' emotional reaction to 'The Sky is Pink'

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. While the trailer and the song of the movie have already earned positive reviews from all quarters, it is her husband Nick Jonas’ reaction that has bowled fans over.



Talking about how the 27-year-old ‘Cool’ singer turned emotional after watching the film, PeeCee told Zoom in an interview that she saw him sobbing and wiping a tear as they watched the film together during their vacation in Italy.

When the 37-year-old ‘Quantico’ starlet asked the ‘Jumanji’ star if he was crying, Jonas replied: “No, you are crying!”

Chopra further revealed that Jonas held her and said, “Can you facetime Shonali (Bose) as I want to tell her that this is the reason we become actors, for films like this.”

‘The Sky Is Pink’ had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received an overwhelming four-minute-long standing ovation.

The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. While Zaira plays the role of Aisha, PeeCee acts as her mother in the movie.