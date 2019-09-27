Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Sep 27 2019
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' emotional reaction to 'The Sky is Pink'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 27, 2019

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. While the trailer and the song of the movie have already earned positive reviews from all quarters, it is her husband Nick Jonas’ reaction that has bowled fans over.

Talking about how the 27-year-old ‘Cool’ singer turned emotional after watching the film, PeeCee told Zoom in an interview that she saw him sobbing and wiping a tear as they watched the film together during their vacation in Italy.

When the 37-year-old ‘Quantico’ starlet asked the ‘Jumanji’ star if he was crying, Jonas replied: “No, you are crying!”

Chopra further revealed that Jonas held her and said, “Can you facetime Shonali (Bose) as I want to tell her that this is the reason we become actors, for films like this.”

‘The Sky Is Pink’ had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received an overwhelming four-minute-long standing ovation.

The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. While Zaira plays the role of Aisha, PeeCee acts as her mother in the movie.

More From Bollywood:

Twinkle Khanna says will never direct Akshay Kumar in films

Twinkle Khanna says will never direct Akshay Kumar in films

 Updated 2 hours ago
Showing enmity towards Amitabh Bachchan was 'tough': Mouni Roy

Showing enmity towards Amitabh Bachchan was 'tough': Mouni Roy

 Updated yesterday
Aditya Narayan defends Anu Malik return to 'Indian Idol' after #MeToo allegations

Aditya Narayan defends Anu Malik return to 'Indian Idol' after #MeToo allegations

 Updated 24 hours ago
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan ignite new hope in acid attack survivor

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan ignite new hope in acid attack survivor

 Updated yesterday
Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood photo leaves fans in fits

Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood photo leaves fans in fits

 Updated yesterday
Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others drop jaws at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others drop jaws at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

 Updated yesterday
Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note on daughter Nitara's birthday

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note on daughter Nitara's birthday

 Updated yesterday
Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan stuns in all-black with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan stuns in all-black with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM