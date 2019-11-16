PM Imran for privatisation of identified institutions within time frame

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Ministry of Privatization to conclude privatization of already identified institutions within the time-frame. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Privatisation to conclude the privatisation of the already identified institutions within the time-frame, assuring for the provision of all out resources to get the process accomplished.

Addressing a meeting to review the progress on the privatisation, the prime minister directed all the ministries, associated with the privatisation process, to extend their maximum cooperation and contribution to the process.

He also called for keeping the Prime Minister’s Office updated on the progress in the privatisation and removing all the bottlenecks immediately.

Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari besides Secretary Privatisation Rizwan Malik and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The secretary privatisation presented to the prime minister a report on the progress in the privatisation of public entities.

Briefing the prime minister, he said the privatisation process included the organisations which had either been inflicting constant loss to the national kitty or performing below the capacity.

Moreover, the public properties which had been lying unused or making no profit for years had also been included in the list, he added.

The prime minister was apprised that the preparation for the privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, SME Bank, Services International Hotel Lahore and Jinnah Convention Center was in final stage.

The international parties had also shown their interest in the privatisation of the said entities, he added.

Moreover, he said the privatisation process of Guddu Power Plant, Nandipur Power Plant, First Women Bank, Pak Petroleum Limited and State Life Corporation had also been initiated.

The federal secretary also apprised the meeting about the sale of the valuable properties held by different ministries and government departments.

In his remarks, PM Imran said it was among the government’s priorities to enhance the non-tax revenue.

He said the objective of the privatisation was to save the national kitty from future losses besides handing over the low-performing institutions to the capable hands to exploit their true potential.

The prime minister ruled out the impression that through the privatisation process, the government was trying to get rid of the loss-making organisations.

He said the privatisation process would help improve the performance of the organisations concerned which had not been doing well since years owing to blithe lack of concern by the respective governments.

The prime minister viewed that the privatisation would increase the government’s receipts particularly the non-tax revenue to help the government launch the more public welfare projects in education, health sectors and provide amenities.