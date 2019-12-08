Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Aamir Khan full of pride for daughter Ira Khan as she makes her debut

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

B-Town's ultimate icon Aamir Khan has been a star on screens with his acting prowess and the ability to helm stellar and moving stories and now it appears his directorial genes have also been inherited by his daughter Ira Khan. 

As the 22-year-old star child gets ready to make directorial debut with a play titled Medea which raised its curtains in Mumbai on Saturday.

Showering support on his daughter and cheering her on, the PK actor penned an endearing note for her on Twitter.

“Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.,” he said.

The young star’s play, which also star former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech as the lead, encircles a woman plotting vengeance against her disloyal husband.

While this marks Ira’s first directorial experience, she has expressed her interest in restricting herself behind the scenes in the director’s chair only instead of acting. 

I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And its something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is pariticupating. . . . #medeatheplay #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy #theatre #theatredirector #mumbaitheatre #bangaloretheatre #thisdecember #comingsoon #medea #directing #directorialdebut #director #acting #actingfordirectors #rehearsal #understudy #perform #letgo #participate #comfortzone #getoveryourself #bewilling #allow #flow #drama #bedramatic #nahi #headflip #melodrama

