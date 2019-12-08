Bhumi Pednekar's reason to call herself a restless actress will swipe you away

Bhumi Pednekar is one actress who has never shied away from unconventional scripts; she believes her choices have molded the kind of actress she wishes to become.

During an interview with IANS, Bhumi Pednekar revealed, "It is the time for good cinema and I want to do the best cinema that is being made by the industry today. I have set this target for myself and I want to push myself and challenge myself as an artist to realize my vision for myself. I'm a restless actor and I like to do everything."

In an effort to explain how her film choices mold the kind of actress she wishes to become, the star went onto say, “My film choices are a testimony to the kind of actor I want to be. I want to be diverse and enjoy the process of becoming someone on screen. It is hugely satisfying when people forget the name of who is acting on screen and invest themselves thoroughly into the character they are seeing."

With hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh, which amassed a total of INR 9.1 core within the day of its release, Bala and Saana Ki Aankh, the star was very grateful.

She went onto say, "I am thankful to audiences and critics and the universe for this incredible year. It has been an immensely satisfying year creatively and it has made me realize that I have to trust my instincts at choosing scripts because all my choices have worked for me from a commercial and a critical point of view."







