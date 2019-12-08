Can't connect right now! retry
Daniel Radcliffe defends Meghan Markle against negative publicity

Daniel Radcliffe defends Meghan Markle against negative publicity 

Yet again, another celebrity came to Meghan Markle’s defense after she decided to put her foot down, against the negative publicity she has been receiving.

During an interview with People Now, Daniel Radcliffe went onto explain, "I don't take a huge interest [in the royals]," he stated that Meghan’s situation is not something that can be ignored, furthermore Daniel revealed, "I feel terrible for Meghan Markle."

Daniel admitted that he had been "picking up that Meghan Markle is being treated to the full force of the British media." 

His closing statement undoubtedly floored royal fans, she said that he had nothing but the utmost respect for the Duchess of Sussex and her relationship with her husband. 

"That's why I always thought their relationship was sweet. Because I was like, 'She must love you, if she wants to get involved in this crazy life.' It must be insane," he added. 

