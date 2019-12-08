Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Karan Johar in splits as Twitter imagines his version of Marvel's 'Avengers'

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Karan Johar in splits as Twitter imagines his version of Marvel's 'Avengers'

B-Town's famed director Karan Johar knows well how to add an additional amount of spice in drama in all of his Bollywood ventures.

Taking a jibe at just that, Twitter users found an amusing way to poke fun at the host of Koffee with Karan by sharing a video of people dressed as the Avengers and shaking a leg to Disco Deewane from Johar’s film Student of the Year.

The viral tweet captioned "If Karan Johar made Avengers" showed the characters of Hulk, Captain America, Deadpool, Thor, Thanos, Spider Man and Iron Man dancing to the hit Bollywood tune and leaving all with fits of laughter.

The video even made the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor laugh out loud as he replied to the tweet with laughing emojis.

Check it out here:


