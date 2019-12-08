Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Sara Ali Khan to pay tribute to stepmom Kareena Kapoor with dance performance

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Sara Ali Khan to pay tribute to stepmom Kareena Kapoor with dance performance

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan break all stereotypes as they prove to have a strong bond even as stepmother and stepdaughter and the starlet is looking to honour her Bollywood inspiration once again. 

It looks like the 24-year-old Aaj Kal actor will be taking her inspiration to the next level as she pays tribute to Bebo by dancing to a mix of all her songs at the Star Screen Awards.

The reports of the starlet’s upcoming performance has left fans with their excitement skyrocketing as we all know what a big Kareena fan the Kedarnath actor is.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sara is presently busy filing David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. 

