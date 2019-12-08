Sara Ali Khan to pay tribute to stepmom Kareena Kapoor with dance performance

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan break all stereotypes as they prove to have a strong bond even as stepmother and stepdaughter and the starlet is looking to honour her Bollywood inspiration once again.

It looks like the 24-year-old Aaj Kal actor will be taking her inspiration to the next level as she pays tribute to Bebo by dancing to a mix of all her songs at the Star Screen Awards.

The reports of the starlet’s upcoming performance has left fans with their excitement skyrocketing as we all know what a big Kareena fan the Kedarnath actor is.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sara is presently busy filing David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.