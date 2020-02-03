Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Web Desk

'I didn’t act Husn e Jahan.. I lived her': Kubra Khan on her role in Alif

Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Kubra took to Instagram sharing a behind the scene photo of her from the drama Alif 

Pakistan actress Kubra Khan has said that she did not "act" Husn e Jahan in hit drama serial Alif but she "lived her".

Kubra took to Instagram sharing a behind the scene photo of her from the drama Alif and wrote, “Husn e Jahan.. “I Didn’t act Husn e Jahan.. I lived her,”.

The actress added, “Every actor at least once in their life comes across a character.. a script.. that changes their life. Husn e Jahan.. you’re that moment of impact for me. You taught me strength.. how to take a leap of faith.. resilience... Patience.. selflessness and You will always be a huge part of me.”

“This may sound like a speech but the love received and the lessons learnt is worth so much more than any award could for me.”

“So thank you @sanashahnawaz for fighting for me.. @haseeb_hasanofficial, let’s face it I couldn’t do it with you - for putting up with me and going against all odds. @khanahsanofficial Taha.. for being just the amazing self @umeraahmed.official... you are excellence.. every word.. Pierced through my heart. @pehlaajofficial.. My Momin for being the best son I could’ve asked for . Mera Qalb.. oh you did so much you’d never know,” the actress said about co-stars, drama producer, director and writer.

“And last but most Definitely not the least.. Glory be to you O Supreme one, you certainly are the best of the planners.. Thank You for The pain.. the journey.. the stumbles.. the falls.. then holding my hand.” said the actress expressing gratitude towards God.

