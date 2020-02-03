Can't connect right now! retry
Anil Kapoor shares his thoughts on his character in 'Malang'

Anil Kapoor shares his thoughts on 'Malang' character. Photo: Instagram

Actor Anil Kapoor can easily be dubbed as one of Bollywood’s favorite cops, as his experience with such characters is immense. He plans to, yet again, don the uniform of the protectors of justice in an upcoming film, Malang.

When asked about what sets him apart in Malang, when compared to every other cookie-cutter cop, Anil spoke at length, explaining, “When this role (in Malang) was offered to me, first I said ‘let me not do this role because I have already played a cop’. There is a tendency of people saying that ‘You are playing a cop again’,” he said.

But then, it donned on him that a “cop is something that you can play again and again. Clint Eastwood has played so many of these roles (cop roles) like in Dirty Harry,”.

Explaining his thought process behind the decision to take up this project, he went onto say, "It's a good enough gap to play a cop otherwise people will say it's repetitive. I took it up because it was a fascinating role,”.

“But it isn't that I walk into a set and I know every beat of how to perform. That comes when you prep at home and sometimes when you're on set, you realize it isn't working” he added.

"The director tells you, the writer guides you and even your co-actors. Some roles are such which require you to completely understand the tone, the nuances and come prepared on sets, like '24', or most scenes in 'Malang'. A lot of discussion went into it," Anil concluded by saying.


