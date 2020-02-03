Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik and One Direction's beef addressed by Louis Tomlinson

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Zayn Malik and One Direction's beef addressed by Louis Tomlinson

You'd have to be living under a rock to not be aware of the sour ties between Zayn Malik and his former bandmates. 

And now the beef between the ex-members is now getting addressed by Louis Tomlinson who called out Zayn’s previously-made ‘disrespectful’ comments about the band.

During an interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old Back to You hit maker spoke about the Pillow Talk crooner and his remarks about One Direction’s music being “generic”.

“But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we're sat in interviews and if you're in a certain mood you might run your mouth,” he said.

"The older you get the more you can tell if these things actually carry any malice or if they're just a prod in the back. That's life, innit? Sometimes people chat [expletive] and that's the reality,” he went on to say.

"No, but I've not actively tried. We've all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think: 'Okay, I want to right that wrong', but not yet," he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers
First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other
Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'
Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?
Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?

Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?
How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity
'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas

'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas
'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM