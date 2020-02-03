Zayn Malik and One Direction's beef addressed by Louis Tomlinson

You'd have to be living under a rock to not be aware of the sour ties between Zayn Malik and his former bandmates.



And now the beef between the ex-members is now getting addressed by Louis Tomlinson who called out Zayn’s previously-made ‘disrespectful’ comments about the band.

During an interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old Back to You hit maker spoke about the Pillow Talk crooner and his remarks about One Direction’s music being “generic”.

“But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we're sat in interviews and if you're in a certain mood you might run your mouth,” he said.

"The older you get the more you can tell if these things actually carry any malice or if they're just a prod in the back. That's life, innit? Sometimes people chat [expletive] and that's the reality,” he went on to say.

"No, but I've not actively tried. We've all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think: 'Okay, I want to right that wrong', but not yet," he added.