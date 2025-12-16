Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson go undercover in ‘Ponies’ trailer

Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson are stepping into the shadows in Ponies.

On Monday, December 15, Peacock dropped the first look of the upcoming Cold War–era espionage thriller, making one thing clear that the “persons of no interest” are anything but.

Set in Moscow in 1977, Ponies follows two seemingly women working as secretaries at the American Embassy.

Bea (Clarke), an overeducated, Russian-speaking daughter of Soviet immigrants, and Twila (Richardson), a brash, fearless small-town transplant, are initially united by circumstance and then by tragedy.

When their CIA-operative husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, the women are quietly recruited into the world of intelligence themselves.

'Ponies first trailer

The newly released debut trailer teases a tense, darkly witty partnership as Bea and Twila begin to realise they know far more about each other than they first let on.

In one instance, Twila casually finishes Bea’s explanation of her husband’s job, making it clear both women were fully aware of the dangerous double lives their spouses led.

“Come on,” Twila says, “we both know what our husbands really do.” However trading grief for guns isn’t as straightforward as they expect.

As the action-packed trailer unfolds, Bea and Twila begin comprehending a vast Cold War conspiracy and searching for the truth behind the deaths that turned them into widows.

Additionally, Ponies premieres on Peacock on Thursday, January 15, 2026,with eight episodes running 60 minutes each.