Taylor Swift's male version draws stark comparison to ex: ‘That's Joe'

Taylor Swift’s male version draws stark comparison to ex: ‘it’s giving joe’

After the AI-generated photos of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber gender swap went viral, Taylor Swift is the next celebrity that have piqued the interest of the fans.

Last week, the internet spiralled over the images which even garnered an unexpected response from Kendall and Hailey. The reality star, 30, wrote “smash” under the photo while Hailey remarked with “raw”.

The trend seemingly found its way to The Fate of Ophelia singer as fans reacted to the many different photos of Taylor reimagined as a man.

A Tiktoker by username (@helenajessica) shared a video clip in which she shared several AI-generated images. The video left the fans baffled over the uncanny resemblance Taylor’s male version had drawn to her former flame: Joe Alwyn.

“Yeah she looks exactly like joe!” one fan wrote with heart-eyed emoji.

Others agreed as they added, “Wait a minute – [crying emoji] joe?”

“Why does she look like Joe a little bit [crying emojis].”

The Grammy-winning singer had her longest relationship with the Hamnet actor that lasted for nearly six years before their split in 2023. The news had come while Taylor was just a few weeks into her Eras Tour. Fans were devastated to learn the news and often expressed their pleas for them to get back together.

Taylor, who is engaged to NFL player Travis Kelce after dating for two years, had written many songs for Joe over the years. However, the most notable one had been Call It What You Want and one fan pointed out to a particular lyric: “Trust him like a brother”.

While fans reminisced the memories of Taylor’s past relationship, there were other comments comparing her to A-lister male celebrities including Austin Butler, Alex Pettyfer, Aaron Warner and one hilariously pitching in Vecna from Stranger Things.