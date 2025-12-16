Hollywood mourns loss of Rob Reiner, Michele singer

Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer, 68, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Chadbourne Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Fire Department units arrived around 3:30 p.m. and LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives secured the scene. Law‑enforcement sources told TMZ the couple showed “lacerations consistent with a knife.”

A family spokesperson released a brief statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Reiner’s daughter Tracy, adopted with his late wife Penny Marshall, spoke to NBC News: “I came from the greatest family ever. I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

Reiner’s career spanned seven decades. He rose to fame as an actor on All In the Family before becoming a celebrated director of classics such as This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, Misery, A Few Good Men and Stand by Me.

Hollywood tributes poured in:

Norman Lear’s family said: “The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son… Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place…”

Laurie David wrote: “Rob & Michele …were an extraordinary couple who worked side by side to make the world a safer, fairer and more just society.”

Eric Idle tweeted: “Rob Reiner was a lovely man… This is so awful. I shall miss him.”

Sally Struthers stated: “There are no words. This is beyond devastating and my heart is with their family.”

Robin Wright said: “I am deeply shocked and devastated… Rob was one of the most loving, compassionate, and kind people I have ever known.”

Demi Moore remarked: “Our kids grew up together… I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared.”

Paul Feig tweeted: “Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person.”

Ben Stiller noted: “Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors… He made some of the most formative movies for my generation.”

Kathy Bates expressed: “I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob.”

Zooey Deschanel shared: “My heart is broken. Rob Reiner was the absolute warmest, funniest, most generous of spirits.”

Howard Stern called Reiner a “genius” and “down to earth and connected.”

Barbra Streisand posted: “Rob and I came up in the industry together… He was a wonderful actor, a very gifted director… He will be sorely missed.”

Police continue to investigate the deaths as homicides.