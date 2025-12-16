Rob Reiner death: Donald Trump gets backlash for 'insensitive' comment on his murder

Rob Reiner son Nick arrested on murder charges

President Donald Trump is facing widespread backlash after comments he made about filmmaker Rob Reiner following his and his wife Michele Singer's brutal death.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump acknowledged the deaths but quickly turned to a political attack claiming Reiner's passing was linked to what he described as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He wrote that Reiner had driven people crazy with his obsession over Trump.

Many viewed his statement as deeply inappropriate given the circumstances.

Despite drawing criticism, the US President doubled down later that day during a White House event and insisted he had 'no regrets' and Reiner 'was bad for our country'.

The Frozen actor Josh Gad criticized the 79-year-old for his remarks.

Gad took to X to write, "Congrats on your first class ticket to Hell. He did the impossible as POTUS & made Buchanan look like Abraham Lincoln. A man so sick and horrible, even his wife couldn’t look at him or hold his hand.”

"The only freedoms he ever fought for were for pedophiles, criminals and traitors. May the memory of him be as short as his reported dick size. The gold on his s---ter is more valuable than his legacy."

The musician Jack White also spoke out against Trump.

“Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child,” White stated.

“Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much. To use someone's tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin.”

He continued, “Shame on you Trump and anyone who defends this. God bless you Rob Reiner and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you and I still stand by you.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin slammed Trump's remarks.

“For Trump to have put that out today, I’m gonna say it, damnit, there’s an American family grieving,” Navarro added.

“This is a tragedy not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him. And for the president of the United States to make this about him and a way to attack Rob Reiner because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with is shameful, it’s disgraceful, and, of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there.”