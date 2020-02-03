Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor draws concerns after sustaining 'basic' injury while shooting

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Arjun Kapoor shared a snap with ice packs between his legs, on both of his ankles

Arjun Kapoor has been the utmost favorite of Bollywood buffs as they always cling on to every piece of information about their blue-eyed boy.

That is why the 2 States actor consistently shares with his fans every detail of his day on his social media accounts.

Recently, the 34-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to update fans about the recent accident he had while shooting for his upcoming film. He shared a snap with ice packs between his legs, on both of his ankles.

Alongside the picture Arjun wrote: “Basic injuries while you shoot a simple family comedy."

Fans have been wishing and praying for Arjun’s immediate recovery since they have got to know about his injury.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The title of the film is yet to be known. The movie will also be starring Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

More From Bollywood:

Rishi Kapoor dismisses speculations about his health, thanks fans for concern

Rishi Kapoor dismisses speculations about his health, thanks fans for concern
Alia Bhatt, despite basking in fame and glory, knows how to spend wisely

Alia Bhatt, despite basking in fame and glory, knows how to spend wisely
Karan Johar responds to allegations of 'Takht' being anti-Muslim

Karan Johar responds to allegations of 'Takht' being anti-Muslim
Katrina Kaif’s BTS video from 'Sooryavanshi' goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s BTS video from 'Sooryavanshi' goes viral
Disha Patani’s inner persona will leave you in shock

Disha Patani’s inner persona will leave you in shock
Disha Patani addresses her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani addresses her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to wrap soon after romantic scenes

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to wrap soon after romantic scenes
Janhvi Kapoor admits to still be holding on to traditionalist values

Janhvi Kapoor admits to still be holding on to traditionalist values
Alaya F thinks she got her big Bollywood break through talent not family links

Alaya F thinks she got her big Bollywood break through talent not family links
Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply to young fan takes the internet by storm

Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply to young fan takes the internet by storm
Anil Kapoor's secret to a long steady career in Bollywood

Anil Kapoor's secret to a long steady career in Bollywood
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s adorable photo with kids wins hearts

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s adorable photo with kids wins hearts

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM