Arjun Kapoor draws concerns after sustaining 'basic' injury while shooting

Arjun Kapoor shared a snap with ice packs between his legs, on both of his ankles

Arjun Kapoor has been the utmost favorite of Bollywood buffs as they always cling on to every piece of information about their blue-eyed boy.

That is why the 2 States actor consistently shares with his fans every detail of his day on his social media accounts.

Recently, the 34-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to update fans about the recent accident he had while shooting for his upcoming film. He shared a snap with ice packs between his legs, on both of his ankles.

Alongside the picture Arjun wrote: “Basic injuries while you shoot a simple family comedy."

Fans have been wishing and praying for Arjun’s immediate recovery since they have got to know about his injury.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The title of the film is yet to be known. The movie will also be starring Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.