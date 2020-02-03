Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply to young fan takes the internet by storm

Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply to young fan takes the internet by storm. Photo: Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan has taken the internet by storm with one of the sweetest reactions to a fan. His reply won over the internet in one swoop.

A young child’s mother posted a picture of a Ra.One toy wearing a medal. She captioned her post stating, “My son #Abeer got gold medal in debate he dedicate his medal to G.one @iamsrk @anubhavsinha.”

Check out her post below

SRK’s reply to the mother’s child was the most wholesome thing ever. Shah Rukh Khan said, “Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. (Give my love to our son).”


