Alaya F thinks she got her big Bollywood break through talent not family links

Now it’s Alaya F’s turn to be dragged into the nepotism debate

Alaya F is the newest addition to the bandwagon of star kids in Bollywood industry.

Being the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya has been associated with expectancy of arraying out the acting talent she has got in her genes.

Previously other debutants of Bollywood belonging to the family of actors had been the center of debate around nepotism and now it’s Alaya’s turn to be dragged.

The Jawaani Jaaneman recently slammed everyone saying she got to step into the industry not because of her family links but her talent.

In her interview with PeepingMoon, the 22-year-old actor brought the matter of nepotism to light saying: “I belong to a family of actors but that only got me the privilege of a meeting and not the movie itself. I am thankful to my grandfather and my mom that I got to meet people but things just ended in meetings,”

“I’d made a show reel of my work from my acting classes. Most people saw it and said I had great potential but nothing went forward.”

She further stated: “My take on it is that we just have to be aware of the fact that we are privileged and our struggle isn’t as great as a lot of people’s struggles. So even in our struggles, it is nothing compared to what a lot of people have to go through.”

The newbie actor concluded saying she longs to see her work speaking for itself like other talented celebrity kids. “No one will look at Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor and say, nepotism. They are really good at what they do. So I will just acknowledge that it exists and work to a point where no one feels like I have gotten everything I have gotten because of my privilege.”

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with her film Jawaani Jaaneman where she shares screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as the lead actors.