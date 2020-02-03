Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor admits to still be holding on to traditionalist values

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor said Sridevi's death proved to be an immense turning point in her life 

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor after entering the industry is expected to take over the legacy that her late mother Sridevi left behind.

Recently in an interview with HT Brunch, the Dostaana 2 actor poured her heart out about the death of her mother, Sridevi, saying that the tragedy proved to be an immense turning point in her life and she has been endeavoring to explore herself spiritually since then.

She said: “Mom was always very, very religious, and I think I have become much more religious since she passed away. I somehow feel closer to her when I do things that were so much part of her.”

She further revealed that she turned into a vegetarian as a part of her ‘mannat.’ Talking on a lighter note, Janhvi said: “I identify with world values, but also with the aesthetics of an older generation. Kafi sanskari ladki hoon main, mini skirt mein! [I am a very conventional girl in a mini skirt].”

Seems like Janhvi is a know-it-all as she knows how to hold onto the old-school thoughts while being trendy at the same time. The actor will next be seen in Sharran Kumar’s directorial Gunjan Saxena. The film is set to be released on March 13, 2020. 

