Bollywood
Monday Feb 03 2020
Disha Patani addresses her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Disha Patani is often inquired about her relationship with co-star Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani was paired alongside Tiger Shroff in the movie Baaghi 2 back in 2018 and ever since then the duo has been spotted hanging around together multiple times sparking conjecture of being romantically involved.

However, the rumored lovebirds have kept their lips sealed about their personal lives.

The Malang actor is often inquired about her relationship with co-star Tiger Shroff and as per Mumbai Mirror, Disha was yet again questioned on the matter and she rebuffed it as usual.

While having a question-answer session, Disha was asked: “You’ve often been spotted with Tiger Shroff, yet why he hasn’t acknowledged yet?” to which she got irritated and questioned in return saying, “what relationship?”

Seems like in spite of all the public appearances and cozy dates, the Baaghi 2 stars are not ready to bring anything to the surface yet.

On the front work, Disha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang. She will be seen sharing the space with Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie is set to be released on February 7, 2020. 

