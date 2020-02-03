Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
'Little Latin Girls': Shakira responds to Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez stole the limelight at the Super Bowl show as they turned the event into a Latin dance party, getting the crowd cheer up to their powerful performances.

Hours before the show, Lopez took to Instagram to share a picture with Shakira with an endearing caption that read: "So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud".


The pair went on to prove their ability with some stellar performances.

Shakira responded to Lopez's message hours later with a picture from the event.

"Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl," she captioned the photo.


   


