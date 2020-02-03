Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Louis Tomlinson says will never appear on THIS morning show

Monday Feb 03, 2020

 

Louis Tomlinson has announced boycott of "BBC Breakfast" morning show after being relentlessly asked questions about the deaths of his mother and sister during his appearance there on Monday.

"Defo wont be going on there again! Love to all my fans for always having my back" the former "One Direction" member tweeted after Monday's show.

Reacting to the singer's statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "We wanted to cover all aspects of Louis's life that have influenced his new album and feel the questioning was fair."

According to BBC, Tomlinson's mother had died from cancer in 2016, and his sister Felicite lost her life in an accidental drug overdose last year.

He was also asked questions about his feud with former band member Zayn Malik.

The singer has accused the hosts of "proper going in" on him.



