Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer of rock band Boston, dead at 60

DeCarlo joined Boston in 2007

Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the legendary rock band Boston, has died at the age of 60.

His family confirmed the news in a statement shared on Facebook Monday, March 9, revealing that the singer passed away after battling brain cancer.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo,” the message from his wife Annie and children Talia and Tommy Jr. began. “After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end.”

DeCarlo’s health battle became public in recent months after loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical costs. According to the page, he suffered a brain bleed in September and underwent an emergency craniotomy, during which doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs.

“He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment, but before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed and was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th,” the page explained.

DeCarlo joined Boston in 2007 following the death of original frontman Brad Delp and went on to perform many of the band’s iconic hits, including More Than a Feeling and Don’t Look Back.